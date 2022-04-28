MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 visited the Moriarty Elementary School to put shoes on 370 kids. During the pandemic we had to change our program a bit, giving out vouchers to the kids to go get a new pair of shoes on their own. However, we, our partners and volunteers were back at it helping kids in person. As always, they get new shoes, books, snacks, toothbrushes, and goodies.

“Some of our students don’t have a lot, so when they have this opportunity to be blessed with something new and exciting like a new pair of shoes it really brings out the spirit in them. Helps them feel proud of themselves and we’re feeling that today,” said Josh McCleave, principal at Moriarty Elementary.

This is our last distribution for the school year, and the first we’ve been able to get outside of Albuquerque. We will continue to work on the program over the summer to be back at it in the fall.