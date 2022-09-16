ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the KRQE Cares Program, students at East San Jose Elementary School received new shoes Friday. Every student also got a backpack filled with a book, socks, and personal hygiene items. Albuquerque Police Department officers were on hand helping along with KRQE volunteers.
“We’re very excited. It really motivates our students to come to school, to be happy, and to just to have a smile on their face makes a teacher’s day happy,” said Edder Ortiz, Principal, East San Jose Elementary. There are more planned shoe distributions throughout the school year.