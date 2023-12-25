For the past nine years, KRQE Cares has been working hard to improve the lives of children in any way that it can. With one of the worst poverty rates in the country, many New Mexico children get by on hand-me-downs and go without food in the summer. KRQE Cares aims to help in those areas.

The Shoes for Kids, Food for Kids, and Books for Kids programs were created to help make an impact on students in Title 1 schools. We know that students have better attendance at school, class participation, and confidence, and takes some stress off the families struggling to pay the bills when we invest in their lives as a community.

The guiding principle behind KRQE Cares since day one is to connect the generosity of KRQE viewers with local initiatives that make a difference.

How it works

Every school year, KRQE Cares visits at least eight schools and gives every student in that school a new pair of shoes. To do that, there is a lot of work that happens behind the scenes.

First, volunteers from KRQE, the Assistance League of Albuquerque, and Shoe Department go to the selected school and measure the feet of every kid. All those measurements are then taken to the Assistance League’s HQ on Lomas, where spreadsheets are made for each classroom and cross-checked with the current KRQE Cares Shoe inventory.

Once the KRQE Cares team knows how many and what kind of shoes to order, a team from the Assistance League picks them up from the Shoe Dept, whose volunteers begin filling boxes for each classroom.

The day before the Shoe Drive, volunteers load up all the shoes and head out to the school. At the school, tables, chairs, shoes, books, socks, and snacks are organized.