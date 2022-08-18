ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids will be hosting a phone bank on August 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KRQE and Fox New Mexico. Carolyn Rush, in charge of the KRQE Cares program, encourages people to give them a call during those hours or go online on KRQECares.com and donate.

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids aims to ensure that every child at Title One schools has a new pair of shoes to call their own. Today 23,000 pairs of new shoes have been put on kids in need through donations from the viewers and sponsors. Every child in the school receives a new pair of shoes, socks, dental products, a book, and a snack. This program is in partnership with the Assistance League of ABQ, a non-profit 201c organization.

For more information visit their website.