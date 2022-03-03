ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing like the feeling of putting on a new pair of shoes. KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids makes sure kids in Albuquerque are going to be able to enjoy that feeling. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids provides athletic shoes to kids in Title I schools. Since 2015, Shoes for Kids began KRQE Cares has put about 22,00 pairs of shoes on kids around Albuquerque.

KRQE Cares is raising money for the Shoes for Kids program. When you donate, your money goes to a nonprofit organization that purchases the shoes through the KRQE Cares program.

Donating is easy and a few dollars can go a long way to helping kids get a new pair of shoes. You can donate directly through the KRQE Cares website. KRQE is also hosting a phone bank Thursday, March 3 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.