ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares is a program dedicated to improving the lives of local children. Now, thanks to help from viewers and locals, hundreds of kids have new shoes.

More than 500 Albuquerque elementary school kids got new shoes Friday with the help of donations and the community’s generosity.

Volunteers were at Mary Ann Binford Elementary to give out the shoes as part of KRQE’s Shoes for Kids Program.

Those involved said the new shoes can give children more energy and feel good. The Shoes for Kids Program also hands out socks, a bag, a book, and dental hygiene items to students during the distribution event.