RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to give a big thank you to our viewers! Because of them, more than 600 students at Rio Rancho elementary schools received new shoes.
“A lot of our families don’t have the means to get their child a new pair of shoes, much less a brand name pair of shoes, so this has been very exciting for them and very uplifting,” said Puesta Del Sol Elementary Principal Dana Petro.
Friday morning, KRQE’s team visited Puesta del Sol Elementary School as part of KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. The students also received socks, a bag, a book, and dental hygiene items.