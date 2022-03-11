ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares and its partners hosted its 50th shoe distribution event at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School. Thanks to generous donations more than 500 students received goodie bags, which included a voucher for a free pair of shoes, socks and some dental supplies.
School Principal Maria Cordero Lujan said, “We’re a title one school. So any extra resources that our families can get is so appreciated and we are very grateful for that.”
Teachers also received a $50 gift card to Lakeshore Learning, to purchase supplies for their classrooms. To make the day even more memorable, superhero ‘The Flash’ made a special appearance, passing out shirts to students.