ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids provides shoes to kids in Albuquerque’s Title I schools. Shoes for Kids goes into these schools and make sure every single child in the school gets a brand new pair of shoes. Since Shoes for Kids began KRQE Cares has put about 22,00 pairs of shoes on kids around Albuquerque.

The impact of Shoes for Kids goes beyond just putting shoes on someone’s foot. Principals and school administrators have said after kids received shoes, they noticed a positive change in attendance, participation and bullying.

Assistance league of Albuquerque is the nonprofit organization that KRQE cares is working with. When you donate, your money goes to a nonprofit organization that purchases the shoes through the KRQE Cares program.

Donating is easy and a few dollars can go a long way to helping kids get a new pair of shoes. You can donate directly through the KRQE Cares website. KRQE is also hosting a phone bank Thursday, March 10 from 4 -7 p.m.