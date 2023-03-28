ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares will be hosting their last phone bank for March, on Tuesday 28 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

KRQE Cares shoes for kids campaign started back in 2015 with the goal of distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools. “KRQE as a station realized we wanted to do something hands-on with the community that made a difference with children due to all the low-income status homes, we approached an organization called Assistance League of Albuquerque and Title one school. And asked what can we do? What are some things that can really be helpful,?” explained Carolyn Rush, KRQE Media Group Community Relations Director.

Since it started KRQE Cares has put 25,000 pairs of shoes on kids in Title 1 schools. It has been possible with the help of the viewers and their donations.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, Tuesday, March 28. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a list with phone numbers that the viewers and community can call to donate. Or you can donate online at any time just by clicking here.

If you would like to learn more about it or donate visit krqe.com/krqecares/.