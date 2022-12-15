ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque middle schoolers had a big surprise Thursday, thanks to the communities generosity. Thursday, KRQE News 13 visited McKinley Middle School to let them know they will be getting a new pair of athletic shoes as part of KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids.

There are about 500 kids at McKinley who are getting the early Christmas gift. They get to go to the store and pick out the shoes they want for themselves. Viewers’ donations and support from local businesses make KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids possible.