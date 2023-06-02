KRQE Cares Food for Kids will be collecting non-perishable food at any Albuquerque Smith’s store through July 31st. All the food will be donated to the APS Title 1 McKinney-Vento project for the over 4,000 homeless students and their families that they serve. For more information regarding APS Title 1 McKinney Vento go to https://www.aps.edu/title-i/mckinney-vento-program.