In the month of July KRQE Cares is partnering with Smith’s Food and Drug in Albuquerque to collect non-perishable foods for the APS Title I McKinney Vento Program. Drop off food in the collection boxes in the front of the stores. Over 3,000 homeless students and their families are being served by the McKinney Vento Program and the food collected will provide food boxes for these families through the summer months. For more information of the program to go https://www.aps.edu/title-i/mckinney-vento-program

Here is a list of some of the non-perishable foods you could donate –

Non-Perishable Food Items needed for the Title I Homeless Project