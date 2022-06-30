In the month of July KRQE Cares is partnering with Smith’s Food and Drug in Albuquerque to collect non-perishable foods for the APS Title I McKinney Vento Program. Drop off food in the collection boxes in the front of the stores. Over 3,000 homeless students and their families are being served by the McKinney Vento Program and the food collected will provide food boxes for these families through the summer months. For more information of the program to go https://www.aps.edu/title-i/mckinney-vento-program
Here is a list of some of the non-perishable foods you could donate –
Non-Perishable Food Items needed for the Title I Homeless Project
- Cheese or peanut butter crackers
- Beef jerky
- Applesauce
- Pudding
- Fruit cups
- Granola bars
- Power bars
- Cereal bars
- Single serving Chef-Boy-R-Dee items
- Ravioli/spaghetti-os
- Single serving soups (with pull tab openings)
- Ramen noodles
- Tomato juice
- Packaged nuts
- Trail mix
- Fruit snacks
- Dried fruits
- Peanut butter
- Any kind of pasta
- Spaghetti sauce
- Canned vegetables and fruit (with pull top openings)
- Macaroni and cheese
- Individually packaged chips/pretzels/Goldfish
- Boxed drinks and juices
- Vienna sausages (with pull top lids)
- Pop tarts
- Individual packets of oatmeal
- Plastic spoons
- Gallon-size zip lock bags
- Canned Tuna
- Bags of rice or beans