APS Title I Story Time in the Park is a program that joins up with the City and County free lunch in the park program to serve low income areas and children that are not getting meals through school during the summer. Children that come for the free meal can sit and have a book read to them by a certified teacher and that book along with resources are given to them. If they come each day, the children can collect over 20 books through the summer. Below is a list of parks the program will be at this summer. For more information – https://www.aps.edu/title-i/story-time-in-the-park
June 6, 2022 – July 14, 2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 1pm.
Parks and Locations
|Northeast Parks
|Address
|Aztec Park
|3400 Moon NE
|Chelwood Park
|13205 San Juan NE
|Grishman Park
|Veranda and Hoyle NE
|Jade Park
|6402 San Francisco NE
|Lafayette Park
|3601 Lafayette NE
|Montgomery Park
|5301 Ponderosa NE
|Sandia Vista Park
|11505 Chico NE
|Northwest Parks
|Address
|4-H Park
|1400 Menaul NW
|Alameda Spray Park
|9800 4th St. NW
|Avalon Park
|9200 Starboard NW
|La Ladera Park
|211 Los Ranchos NW
|Paradise Hills Community Center
|5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
|Santa Fe Village Park
|5700 Bogart NW
|Tiguex Park
|1800 Mountain Rd. NW
|Southeast Parks
|Address
|Burton Park
|901 Carlisle SE
|Trumbull Park
|419 Pennsylvania SE
|Wilson Pool
|6000 Anderson SE
|Southwest Parks
|Address
|Atrisco Park
|211 Atrisco Dr. SW
|Los Padillas Aquatic Center
|2141 Los Padillas Rd. SW
|Raymac Park
|2805 Morton SW
|South Valley Pool
|3912 Isleta Blvd. SW
|Tom Tenorio Park
|2900 Arenal Rd. SW
|Tower Park
|601 86th St. SW
|Valle de Bosque
|480 Sunset Rd. SW
|Westgate Community Park
|Valley View Drive SW
|Westside Community Center
|1250 Isleta Blvd. SW