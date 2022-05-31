APS Title I Story Time in the Park is a program that joins up with the City and County free lunch in the park program to serve low income areas and children that are not getting meals through school during the summer. Children that come for the free meal can sit and have a book read to them by a certified teacher and that book along with resources are given to them. If they come each day, the children can collect over 20 books through the summer. Below is a list of parks the program will be at this summer. For more information – https://www.aps.edu/title-i/story-time-in-the-park

June 6, 2022 – July 14, 2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 1pm.

Parks and Locations

Northeast ParksAddress
Aztec Park3400 Moon NE
Chelwood Park13205 San Juan NE
Grishman ParkVeranda and Hoyle NE
Jade Park6402 San Francisco NE
Lafayette Park3601 Lafayette NE
Montgomery Park5301 Ponderosa NE
Sandia Vista Park11505 Chico NE
Northwest ParksAddress
4-H Park1400 Menaul NW
Alameda Spray Park9800 4th St. NW
Avalon Park9200 Starboard NW
La Ladera Park211 Los Ranchos NW
Paradise Hills Community Center5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
Santa Fe Village Park5700 Bogart NW
Tiguex Park1800 Mountain Rd. NW
Southeast ParksAddress
Burton Park901 Carlisle SE
Trumbull Park419 Pennsylvania SE
Wilson Pool6000 Anderson SE
Southwest ParksAddress
Atrisco Park211 Atrisco Dr. SW
Los Padillas Aquatic Center2141 Los Padillas Rd. SW
Raymac Park2805 Morton SW
South Valley Pool3912 Isleta Blvd. SW
Tom Tenorio Park2900 Arenal Rd. SW
Tower Park601 86th St. SW
Valle de Bosque480 Sunset Rd. SW
Westgate Community ParkValley View Drive SW
Westside Community Center1250 Isleta Blvd. SW