APS Title I Story Time in the Park is a program that joins up with the City and County free lunch in the park program to serve low income areas and children that are not getting meals through school during the summer. Children that come for the free meal can sit and have a book read to them by a certified teacher and that book along with resources are given to them. If they come each day, the children can collect over 20 books through the summer. Below is a list of parks the program will be at this summer. For more information – https://www.aps.edu/title-i/story-time-in-the-park

June 6, 2022 – July 14, 2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 1pm.

Parks and Locations