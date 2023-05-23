ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares works to support children in low-income families throughout New Mexico by providing shoes, books, and food to those in need. Although children are out of school for the summer, they can still get a chance to learn through KRQE Cares’ Story Time in the Park program.

KRQE Cares helped launch the first APS Title One Story Time in the Park over five years ago. The program is now funded through a grant that allows the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County to provide free meals and a story to the children that attend.

Through the program, children are given a brand new book with each visit. For children to retain knowledge, continuing reading throughout the summer break is crucial. The Story Time in the Park read-aloud program is geared toward early-elementary-age children but chapter books are available for older children.

KRQE Cares also provides a bookmark program that incentivizes kids to read each selected book for their age group to win a completion prize. The event gives New Mexico’s children something fun and safe to do with their time off of school.

The program runs from June 5 through July 13 with free lunch available from Monday through Friday and teachers will be at the parks Monday through Thursday. To learn more about KRQE Cares, or to donate, visit krqe.com/krqecares/.