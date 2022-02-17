ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids can soon rock a pair of new shoes, thanks to your generous donations. KRQE Cares and its partners delivered care packages full of goodies to students at Kit Carson Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Teachers and staff passed out the bags with a voucher for a free pair of shoes, a pair of socks, and a book inside. Also, as a way to show their appreciation, a group of students performed a “thank you” cheer.