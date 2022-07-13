This year the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s Mudd Volleyball Tournament is taking place as a Grass Tournament at Balloon Fiesta Park! Come out to support the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation by playing volleyball with family and friends! Go to https://carrietingleyhospitalfoundation.org/cthf-events/not-so-muddy-grass-volleyball/ for more information and to register your team.
Join us to play “Not So Muddy Volleyball” to benefit Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation Saturday, July 30th
by: Carolyn Rush
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now