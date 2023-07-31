Join us to make a difference in a child’s life by donating to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids. Over 25,000 pairs of new shoes and socks have been put on children in need in our community. There are many more children in need. Go to the RED DONATION button to donate. Assistance League of ABQ is a non-profit 501c3 organization that partners with KRQE Cares. 100% of your donation goes to the children.