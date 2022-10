Join Animal Humane and thousands of pet lovers for our signature event, Doggie Dash & Dawdle, recognized as Albuquerque’s must attend pet event!

Participate in a 5K dash, 1-mile dawdle, or enjoy our exciting Doggie Carnival and Barketplace filled with local vendors and rescue groups. It’s New Mexico’s biggest party for pets & people…just as it has been for 40 year! For more information or to sign up go to – https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/Albuquerque/Dawdle2022