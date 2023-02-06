American Heart continues to innovate ways to ensure all women are aware of their heart disease risk and empower women to take control of their well-being. Join us Wednesday, February 22nd at Hotel Albuquerque for the Red Dress for Women Luncheon. To register go to – https://ahaalbuquerque.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20222023AlbuquerqueGoRedLuncheon/tabid/1315972/Default.aspx