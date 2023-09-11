ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids is making a difference in the lives of New Mexico’s children by distributing shoes to those in need. Through the community initiative, KRQE Cares works with one selected school at a time, supporting each child in the school with a new pair of shoes. KRQE Cares selects schools based on the highest percentage of Title One.

“Having a brand new pair of shoes is something that a lot of our students don’t ever get to experience,” says Puesta Del Sol Elementary Principal Dana Petro. “We know that when kids feel confident in what they’re wearing, especially with shoes, then they come to school confident, and they are able to focus better, study better, and just be, you know, all around happier.”

Along with a new pair of shoes, children are provided with a snack, book, dental supplies, socks, and a day of community through the event. With KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids, a volunteer spends one-on-one time with each child, taking time to make them all feel listened to and cared for.

“We couldn’t do it without our viewers,” says KRQE’s Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush. “Our viewers are the ones that put those shoes on because they are the ones that donate.”

For those who would like to contribute to the effort, there are many ways to donate. KRQE Cares works with the Assistance League of Albuquerque to make Shoes for Kids possible. To donate online, click the link below. Donations can also be made via a phone call during a KRQE Cares phone bank. The next phone bank will take place on Monday afternoon, September 11; details will be posted at KRQE.com.