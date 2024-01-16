Thanks to the generous contributions of community members and sponsors, KRQE Cares’ program, Shoes for Kids, has provided over 26,000 pairs of shoes to students at Title I schools in Albuquerque. Last year, 460 students at John Adams Middle School received brand-new shoes through the Shoes for Kids program. KRQE’s community relations director, Carolyn Rush, spoke with Ken Merhege, the principal of John Adams, on the impact the program has on children in the community.

While KRQE Cares helps elementary-age students pick out their shoes, the tasks can be more difficult when it comes to middle school students. Instead of fitting each middle-schooler with new shoes, KRQE Cares’ Shoes for Kids distributes vouchers to the older students, allowing them to pick out shoes themselves and make their own stylistic choices.

“It’s just great to feel appreciated and recognized,” says Merhege. “I think it sends a strong message that we are one community, and we’re all here to support everyone. Because not everyone has what they need at the time, and so, a little extra help goes a long way.”

To see all that KRQE Cares was able to accomplish in the community in 2023, watch the full KRQE Cares special at this link. Those who would like to donate to the effort can do so at the link below.