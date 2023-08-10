ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret that our state has one of the highest ratings in child poverty. KRQE Cares’ purpose is to provide shoes, food, and books to those children in great need. That’s why it’s crucial now more than ever that we come together to lend a helping hand to our most vulnerable population.

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign started back in 2015 with the goal of distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools. They wanted to help out the community so they partnered with the Assistance League of Albuquerque and Title 1 schools and decided to donate shoes. “They knew that it would be hard to identify which child would be the one who needed new shoes so they decided that every single child would get a new free pair of shoes,” said Carolyn Rush, KRQE Media Group Community Relations Director.

August is fundraising month for Shoes for Kids. They plan to distribute shoes to nine schools this school year with an average of 350 students per school. It will cost about $150,000 to provide shoes for the nine schools. The viewer’s generosity has helped put over 26,000 pairs of shoes on kids over the years.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, August 10. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a list with phone numbers that the viewers and community can call to donate. Or you can donate online at any time just by clicking here.

If you would like to learn more about KRQE Cares or donate visit krqe.com/krqecares/.