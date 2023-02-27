KRQE Cares began serving our community through Shoes for Kids in 2015. The mission of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids is to distribute new shoes to low income students in Title 1 schools. Every child in the school receives a new pair of athletic shoes, socks, a book, and a bookbag. This is accomplished through our partnership with Assistance League of ABQ. Your donations allow us to continue to put new shoes on deserving children. Please donate today! Your donation will be processed through Assistance League of ABQ, a non-profit organization. Choose the red donation button to donate. Your generosity over the years has allowed us to put over 25,000 pairs of shoes on kids.