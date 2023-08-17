ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – August is fundraising month for KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids and they are asking the community for help. There will be a phone bank Thursday, August 24, where viewers can call in and make a donation. However, anyone can donate at any time online.

For the past eight years KRQE Cares has been putting shoes on the feet of school children in the community and this year is no different. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers are a proud sponsor and they are sharing the importance this program does for kids around the state.

“When we were asked to do this we jumped at the opportunity, we as a law firm our mission is to serve people, serving the normal everyday people. So this is our chance to help. It mirrors what we do in our law firm and for us it was a no brainer,” said Chad Inderman, Partner of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers.

