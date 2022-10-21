ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes.

Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. “I’m sure parents are very grateful for this help. It’s a difficult time and to get new shoes for your kids is a wonderful experience,” Oden said. Students at the school also got a bag filled with socks, dental supplies, books and other goodies.