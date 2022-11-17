ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program.

One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new shoes, they’re usually very excited. They want to show us how fast they can run,” Alameda Elementary School teacher Talia Ward said. Students also got a bag filled with things like socks, books and dental supplies.