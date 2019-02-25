Womens History

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice for dust-generating businesses Tuesday
Staying breezy, but cooler
Video
Strong wind across central, southern New Mexico Tuesday
Video
Cooler temperatures and winds for some across the state
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
This Masters tradition is a pictorial surprise for champions
Top Stories
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
Top Stories
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
Mark Messier book on leadership, teamwork coming in October
Barty moves into the Miami semifinals, Isner bows out
Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
Black History Month
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Womens History
In their words: Exhibit celebrates women in ballooning throughout history
Video
Books about strong women to read for Women’s History Month
Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
Video
More Womens History Headlines
Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
Albuquerque firefighter blazing path for female wildland firefighters
Video
Female CEO trio shape future of UNM Health Science Center
Video
Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood
Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island
Video
Photo Gallery: Celebrating Women – Viola Davis
Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America
Video
GALLERY: American women who have impacted our nation
Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations
Video
Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
APD: Alcohol, speed were factors in I-25 crash that killed 2 children
Video
Albuquerque woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom
Video
WATCH LIVE: 2021 New Mexico Special Session begins
City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice for dust-generating businesses Tuesday
New Mexico Legislature Live Stream
First case of COVID-19 UK variant confirmed on Navajo Nation
Small explosions: AFR responds to fire in SE Albuquerque fourplex
Video
Staying breezy, but cooler
Video
Don't Miss
On the Shelf: Traveling author finds home where ‘the bones of the earth are exposed’
Video
Developers show near-final plans for Winrock park & lake
Video
Bee swarm rescued by off-duty Las Cruces firefighter
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Week in photos from around the world
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES