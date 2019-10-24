Woman pretending to hold gun accused of trying to rob Albuquerque couple

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman attempted to rob a couple with a gun they never saw.

Officer Eric Duling responded to a possible armed robbery call on Friday, October 11 to a home in southeast Albuquerque. The officer arrived to find Marie Mihara and Nathan Dreyfus holding down 35-year-old Delilah Begay in their front yard.

According to Dreyfus, Begay approached him in front of the home as he was loading his vehicle. As Begay began to peer inside the vehicle, Dreyfus asked if he could help her.

Begay then reached in her pocket and ordered Dreyfus to give her all of his money. Dreyfus said Begay held her hand in her pocket to imply she was holding a firearm, which Dreyfus believed. Dreyfus began to step away from Begay.

Begay then motioned to Mihara, who was standing in the front door of the residence. As Begay began to walk towards Mihara, that’s when Dreyfus made his move.

According to the criminal complaint, once Begay made it to the front door, Dreyfus tackled her from behind. Mihara joined Dreyfus out front to help in restraining the woman and immediately called police.

Delilah Begay was arrested for the attempt to commit a third-degree felony. She had previously been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.