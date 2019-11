ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Public Schools is working to bring culturally relevant and bilingual books into the homes of local families.

Sixty-six schools with bilingual programs are distributing a total of 40,000 books to 11,000 students across the district from kindergarten to 12th grade. The program is funded by the district's Language and Cultural Equity Department, whose goal is not only to help students find mirrors of themselves in the literature they're reading but also to build connections between students and their families.