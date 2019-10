ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Apollo 17 was the last Apollo mission to land astronauts on the moon. During the Apollo 17 mission, astronauts traveled the greatest distance using the Lunar Roving Vehicle. They also collected and returned the greatest amount of rock and soil samples from the moon. The Saturn V carrying Apollo 17 launched December 7, 1972 from NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center.

Below are some iconic videos of the Apollo 17 mission.