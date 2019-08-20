Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Sunset Memorial Park holds ‘Scatter Day’ event
Top Stories
Valencia County Animal Shelter has dogs, cats looking for their forever homes
Nuclear Museum offers homeschool program
Register for the annual Hike to End Hunger
US stocks fall, giving up some ground after 3 straight gains
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Little League World Series
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Series Plus
Jayann and Dave Sepich Extended Interviews
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Report: Homeless numbers increase in Albuquerque
Bernalillo County expected to vote on paid sick leave bill
Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Mining proposal in Santa Fe National Forest draws opposition
The Series, A Mother’s Love Part 1: Murder of a Co-Ed
Jayann and Dave Sepich Extended Interviews
Video: Woman escape in pickup truck after cheating local nail salon
Weather
Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Video: Alaska kayakers escape wave from glacier collapse
Abundance of gas stations at busy Albuquerque intersection irks neighbors
First 2019 human case of West Nile virus in Doña Ana County
NMDOT asks drivers to be cautious as school year begins
12-year-old Albuquerque boy earns praise for his wildlife photography skills
NASA using satellite tech to track wildfires and smoke from space
#LoveMyCity campaign comes to Albuquerque billboards, promoting positivity