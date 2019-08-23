Quiz: This Week in News

KRQE News 13
by: KRQE Media
TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 16: A man uses his smartphone on July 16, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. Only 53.5% of Japanese owned smartphones in March, according to a white paper released by the Ministry of Communications on July 15, 2014. The survey of a thousand participants each from Japan, the U.S., Britain, France, South Korea […]
Are you a news guru? Take our quiz to test yourself on this past week’s national and local headlines.
📝 Report a Typo | 📮 Submit a News Tip | 📱Download the KRQE News App