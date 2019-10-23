How cyber-secure are you?

In a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Visit National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies and get resources you need to be safer and more secure online.

Online Safety

Use a password manager. These are apps, devices, or cloud services that store your passwords in an encrypted vault that can only be unlocked with a single master password.

Use a “password pattern.” This is simply a pattern (recognizable only to you) that you can use to help remember your passwords.

Passwords should contain a mixture of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special characters.

You should immediately change your password in the case of a known data breach.

Almost all consumer devices, especially cell phones and tablets, are simply miniature computers. They contain important data (contacts, financial information, calendars) and require protection like any other device. National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies

Which of the following devices could potentially be exploited by an attacker?

Desktop computer

Laptop computer

Cell phone

Television

Refrigerator

Digital assistant

Remote-controlled keys

Tablet

Security camera

Pacemaker

Baby monitor

GPS

Toaster

Thermostat

Answer: All of them. Yes, even the toaster – possibly.