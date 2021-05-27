Press Conferences

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government – Elections
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Doping, burritos, tears: Welcome to track and field, 2021
Top Stories
Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020
Top Stories
The Lilly King Show: Swimmer bringing brash talk to Tokyo
Harden available, Irving out for Nets as they try to advance
AP source: Lillard tells USA Basketball he’s in for Olympics
Augustana University to add Division I men’s hockey program
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
KRQE Mobile Apps
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Press Conferences
KRQE En Español: Miercoles 16 de Junio 2021
Video
Computer trouble halts Hubble Space Telescope for fourth day
Indicted Texas sheriff alleges Attorney General Ken Paxton overreached his powers
Video
NMSP using resources to guard cash incentives at vaccination sites
Video
Boycott against border vendors ‘not fair and hurting innocent families’
Video
More Press Conferences Headlines
PED offering grants for teacher residency programs
Video
Heat continues, possible cool down heading into the weekend
Video
Meijer LPGA Classic features Olympic hopefuls
Video
APD offering incentives, trying to hire more officers
Video
Multimedia: U.S. Coronavirus Death Milestones
Juarez police nab 14 suspects, seize assault rifles in response to deadly attacks on officers
Gallery
Bernalillo Co. offering free lunches to seniors
Man found dead on road in northwest Albuquerque
Swing for the Stars Topgolf Tournament brings child homelessness to forefront
Video
Navajo Police search for missing woman last seen in Sweetwater, Arizona
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study finds New Mexico as the worst state to live in
Man found dead on road in northwest Albuquerque
New Mexico households to receive extension of SNAP benefits for June
Video
School nurses have a big job – is 1 for every 750 kids really enough?
New Mexico officials provide COVID-19 update as state nears 60% vaccination goal
Video
1 in 5 asymptomatic COVID patients will eventually suffer long-haul symptom, study suggests
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 204,472 Positive Cases
Heat continues, possible cool down heading into the weekend
Video
Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
Multimedia: U.S. Coronavirus Death Milestones
ABQ Ride showcases nearly 100-year-old bus to encourage ridership
Video
Albuquerque-based company, NMSU team up to control wild horse population
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: 2021 Westminster Dog Show
Photos show damaged Santa Fe obelisk covering
Video
Photos: Hoover Dam’s massive reservoir hits record low, with no end to drought in sight
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES