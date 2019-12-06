Portales man arrested for throwing barrels onto road

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for allegedly throwing barrels into the road of a busy street in Portales last month.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 3, Pizza Hut delivery driver Josef Rojo was driving back to work when he passed Placido Duran, standing in the street’s median pushing construction barrels into the road. The barrels were in place for the Portales High School football championship game.

After returning to work and calling 911, Rojo returned to where the barrels were in hopes of picking them up. Rojo said that’s when Duran approached Rojo’s car and began banging on the hood and screaming at him.

Police eventually caught up with Duran at a nearby Allsup’s and questioned him. Duran claimed he merely bumped into the barrels but said he picked them up. When an officer refuted this, Duran became argumentative.

In addition to being arrested for littering on the highway, Duran was charged for trespassing at the Allsup’s, which he already had a criminal trespass charge at for a previous incident. Along with trespassing, Duran has a history of disorderly conduct and phone harassment.