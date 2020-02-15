Pantsless man breaks gas station window in Northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man reportedly broke a gas station window sans pants Tuesday night.

According to a criminal complaint, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Alameda Open Space regarding reports of a man walking pants-less in the roadway. After a tip from a passerby, officers found 50-year-old Darian McDougall outside the T&T Gas Mart at Alameda and Rio Grande. Behind McDougall were a pair of pants and glass from a window he broke.

The complaint states officers asked McDougall to put his pants back on but McDougall refused, claiming they were wet. A blanket was provided for McDougall but he still needed to be reminded multiple times to cover himself up.

When law enforcement asked McDougall why he broke the window, McDougall replied, “Well obviously, you’re not the sharpest tool in the shed.” McDougall claimed he broke the window to get someone’s attention.

McDougall told the sheriff’s department he had gone for a run at the Alameda Open Space after it had closed. While laying down in the woods, McDougall claimed he saw five people approaching him from all sides. He then climbed a tree and screamed for help and reportedly jumped to other trees to try and escape. In the process of jumping, he fell into the river and lost a shoe.

McDougall told officers he lowered his wet pants down to his ankles to keep from getting cold and took them all the way off when he got to the gas station. An ambulance arrived on the scene and while in the back of it, McDougall allegedly said he had taken meth earlier in the evening.

A court summons for McDougall will be made on the charge of criminal damage to property. This is McDougall’s only known criminal offense.