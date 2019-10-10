Loitering suspect tased after allegedly threatening officer with rolling pin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A simple case of loitering ended in the tasing of a suspect at a downtown convenience store.

On the morning of October 3, Officer Pablo Hernandez approached 53-year-old Manuel Sandoval, who was in a posted no-trespass area near the 7-Eleven at Copper and 5th St.

According to the criminal complaint, when Hernandez explained the store was closed and he had to vacate, Sandoval became argumentative. After Sandoval refused to leave despite being asked several times, Officer Hernandez began to write a citation and informed the man he would be cited for criminal trespassing.

Sandoval refused to sign the citation and was told doing so would lead to his arrest. That’s when Sandoval stated he would defend himself if that happened, with a large, wooden rolling pin he had in his possession. He then began to walk away, refusing Hernandez’s requests to stop.

When Sergeant P. Silva arrived on scene as back up, he and Hernandez attempted to corral Sandoval. Sandoval raised the rolling pin in a manner that led Silva to believe he was going to be struck.

Silva then tased Sandoval, who was then taken into custody. Sandoval has been charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, criminal trespassing, and refusing to obey an officer. He is set for a preliminary examination on October 18.