What’s happening around New Mexico July 16 – July 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening July 16 – July 22 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 16 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music.

July 16 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

July 16-18 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

July 17 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and Senior checks.

July 17 – Lavender Celebration Days – A carefully curated and juried selection of exquisitely handcrafted local arts and crafts, with an eye toward the theme of lavender. Both July 10 & 17 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Los Ranchos Art Market.

July 17 – Food Drive – ABQ Mutual Aid is holding a food drive from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 3606 Rio Grande NW. They’re looking for fruits, vegetables, beans, rice, potatoes, tortillas, lunch meat, individual snacks, and toiletries.

July 17 – Plant-Powered Pop Up Market: Food Edition – Visit the ABQ Collective for the return of the Plant-Powered Pop Up Market, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. This event will be concentrated around a variety of food vendors.

July 17 – Wilderwood Volunteer Day – Wilderwood in Peralta — just 25 minutes south of Albuquerque — is hosting another Volunteer Day on Saturday, July 17. Volunteers can spend some time with the horses, poodles, and other community members. Drop-in anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. There are several projects to do and you are welcome to work on any one of them. Ages 10 and up.

July 17-18 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

July 18 – Free Sunday Mornings at Albuquerque Museum Resume – Beginning Sunday, July 4, 2021, free Sunday morning admission to Albuquerque Museum resumes.

July 18 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Notices

🔶 NM Gas Company Offering Financial Assistance to Residents Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic – The New Mexico Gas Company recently established a $1.2 million assistance fund to help income-qualifying residential customers and small business owners who have fallen behind on their bills because of issues related to the pandemic. Residential customers can apply for assistance through New Mexico Gas Company’s Heat New Mexico program. This residential assistance program provides qualified residential customers with a one-time payment of $150 toward their natural gas bill.

🔶 Request Cockroach Control through the Water Utility Authority – It’s officially monsoon season, and with all the much-needed rain and moisture come cockroaches. Cockroaches often take up residence in sanitary system manhole covers and breed, spreading to nearby residences. If you see cockroaches around a manhole cover, you can report this and request cockroach control from the Water Utility Authority. You can request this service online.

🔶 City Announces Additional Spots for Some of its Youth Summer Programs – Registration has re-opened for some of the most popular summer youth programs. In addition, all but five community centers across the Duke City have registration spots for summer programs available. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

July 17 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 17 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

July 17 – Cottonwood Mall Hosts a Hiring Fair – Cottonwood Mall is hosting a Hiring Fair, Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help job seekers find employment as well as helping businesses find employees. The event is sponsored by Bernalillo County Detention Center, Range Café, and Texas Roadhouse who will be offering on-site applications, interviews, and on-the-spot hiring. Applicants can apply and interview at a variety of different businesses and organizations like Northwestern Mutual, Belfor Restoration, and others including Cottonwood Mall retailers.

July 17 – Alamagordo Adoption and Fundraiser event – The Buttons Paws of Hope Rescue is hosting an adoption event at 101 Dale Scott Ave from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have adoptable pets inside the building, with food vendors outside to help raise money for the organization.

July 17 – Back in Action – Visit the Belen Art League Gallery for an art show featuring over 85 new pieces of art. There will be food and drinks available, pop-up exhibits, and more. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. The art show will run until July 31.

July 17 – Diamonds in the Sky – Judy Chicago, Donald Woodman, and Pyro Spectaculars will present “Diamonds in the Sky,” a new, site-specific Smoke Sculpture™ at Through the Flower Art Space located at 107 Becker Ave, in Belen on Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets to see the Smoke Sculpture are required and all proceeds will benefit Through the Flower.

Notices

🔶 Governor signs emergency declarations for Eddy County, Valencia County, and the City of Belen – Governor Lujan Grisham signed three executive orders declaring states of emergency in Eddy and Valencia counties, as well as the City of Belen. These declarations follow the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that began last week, and which continue to threaten public safety and infrastructure in these regions. Each executive order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to assist with public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. Additionally, the declarations for Eddy and Valencia counties mean that affected localities within these counties could also be eligible for state assistance. State emergency declarations also authorize the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for support deemed necessary and direct all cabinet departments to assist with a statewide response.

🔶 Applications for FY22 Fire Protection Grants are now open – Applications for FY22 Fire Protection Grants are open as of July 15, 2021, and will close on September 15, 2021. All fire departments currently certified and funded by the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) are eligible to apply, including municipal and county departments, as well as paid, volunteer, and combination-funded departments. View the online eligibility requirements for more information.

🔶 Santa Fe Fire Department Cool Downs – The City of Santa Fe, the Santa Fe Fire Department, and the Parks Division are hosting an event to get the kids out to the parks on Saturday mornings, play on the fields and facilities, and cool down. Firefighters will unleash a really big hose for 20 minutes of slippery fun. The firefighters will show off their trucks and hand out helmets, coloring books, and there’s even a possibility of an appearance by Sparky the Firedog.