Yard decoration delivers Christmas magic to home owners

What started out as a fun yard decoration ended up being so much more. “The letters to Santa, we just got it at a day after sale at Walmart,” said Leroy Garcia, but what he didn’ t know is the little mail box, came with a lot of magic.

Garcia says it was supposed to be a prop, but then a neighbor walking past the house on Monday informed him there was mail falling out of it. Garcia found four letters lying underneath the decoration, “just laying there, getting ready to go to the North Pole,” said Garcia.

They’d been placed inside by neighborhood kids, to be sent up North to the big guy. The letters asking for everything from hoverboards, to Elsa dolls, and even a puppy. One of the letters didn’t have any requests, instead the sender wanted to say thank you to Santa and his crew for all their hard work.

Garcia says he and his fiance read the notes and decided they had to find a way to get them to Santa before Christmas. But only one of the letters had a return address. The couple sent that letter up to the North Pole, expediting the delivery so it would get there on time, and Santa saw it! “He actually responded, h ewas able to make it to their house I believe before he had to come down tonight,” said Garcia.

Garcia says this year has been exhausting, plagued with bad news. “I was kind of a humbug, I was feeling kind of down, and this just shot me through the roof when it happened,” but Garcia says the mailbox and the letters he found inside put everything into perspective, “My mom always says, God’s plan. Here we are,” said Garcia.

Garcia says he plans on putting another amilbox on display next year. He’s still looking for the people who put the othre three letters inside the box so Santa can respond to them, even if it’s a little late.