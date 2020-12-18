Water your Christmas trees, US agency warns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, the Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque will host two Twinkle Light parades to bring their clients holiday cheer in a socially distanced way. Dalilah Naranjo is the organization's community engagement coordinator and the one who came up with the idea for the Twinkle Light parade, which she drew inspiration from the annual Albuquerque Twinkle Light parade that happens on Central Ave. "I wanted to figure out a way to help the families in our program feel seen and heard in a safe way," Naranjo said.

Crossroads for Women is a supportive housing program for women exiting incarceration. "We've been in the community for over 20 years now. We have three therapeutic programs, two inpatient and one outpatient," Naranjo said. "Our mission is to help women get to a place of self-sufficiency, self care and sobriety."