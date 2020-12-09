Village of Loving’s Christmas light parade will be a little different this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State officials have been encouraging New Mexicans to cancel trips and stay home at Christmas. This has caused many cities across the state to cancel popular Christmas events. One Southeast New Mexico town is keeping their event alive, but bringing it right to the front door. “This whole year has been full of negativity so it’s nice to have some positivity,” said Savannah Morales a Loving, New Mexico resident.

The Village of Loving has decided to not cancel their Christmas light parade because of COVID-19. Instead, they have come up with a novel idea to keep the parade going. If you can’t come to the parade, the village will bring it to you. “It was really special, I mean we don’t want the kids to not have a parade they look forward to it every year,” said Fatima Fernandez the Deputy City Clerk.

The city officials said the parade has happened for more than 50 years. They were not going to let this year end that streak. Fatima Fernandez the Deputy Clerk says they plan to drive the parade through the village streets so people can watch from their front door. “We want to see the whole community involved you know also Carlsbad, the surrounding areas,” said Fatima.

Most residents KRQE News 13 spoke to did not want to go on camera but all were really excited that the village was able to save the parade. “It’s really amazing that they are even doing this throughout the coronavirus. Honestly, it will give us at least some kind of joy throughout this whole year,” said Savannah Morales.

The parade will start Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Loving High School around 6 p.m. and travel up Seventh Street, past city hall before ending at Guevara Park. The village said they are inviting people in the outskirts of town and surrounding areas to come and enjoy the parade but only ask that they stay in their cars and turn off their lights.

