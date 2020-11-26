Thanksgiving TV schedule, holiday closures, adjusted hours for services

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KRQE) – Here is what you need to know about city closures, services hours, and Thanksgiving day TV schedule.

TV Schedule

  • 4:30a – 7a KRQE News 13
  • 7:00a – 10a The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration: Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight share a tour of some of the most popular floats, balloons and key moments from previous Thanksgiving parade celebrations.
  • 10:00a – 10:30a The NFL Today: A comprehensive preview of all of the games scheduled to be played in the National Football League, including expert analysis and exclusive interviews.
  • 10:30a – 2p (est) NFL Football: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions from Ford Field
  • 2:00p The Drew Barrymore Show
  • 3:00p Dr. Phil
  • 4:00p Legendary New Mexico: Legendary Medical
  • 4:30p Legendary New Mexico: Legendary Destinations
  • 5:00p CBS Evening News
  • 5:30p KRQE News 13
  • 6:00p Jeopardy!
  • 6:30p Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:00p & 8:00p Young Sheldon
  • 7:30p & 8:30p B Positive
  • 9:00p Star Trek: Discovery Context is for Kings; When Burnham finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, she realizes that things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca.
  • 10:00p KRQE News 13
  • 10:35p The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 11:35p The Late Late Show with James Corden

City Services

311 Community Contact Center

ABQ RIDE & Sun Van

Animal Shelters

Eastside and Westside shelters closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, except for the intake desk and reclaims which will be open both days. Credit cards will not be accepted for reclaims. 

Child Development Centers

Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

City Offices

Most City Offices are closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Community Centers

Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Family & Community Services

View the Thanksgiving week homeless meal schedule.

Health & Social Service Centers

Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Household Hazardous Waste

ACT at 6137 Edith NE will be closed beginning on Nov.r 26, 2020 and will reopen on November 30.

Libraries

All branches are closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Senior Centers

Closed due to COVID. There will be no meal service on Nov. 26 or 27. A frozen meal will be provided on November 25 for those who request one by noon on Monday by calling the center they want to visit.

Trash & Recycling

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Please note that the following COVID-19 testing sites will have operating hour changes this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday:

  • Presbyterian: Closed Thursday, November 26
  • UNMH: No change in operating hours
  • Lovelace: Closed Friday, November 27
  • NMDOH EXPO NM: Closed Thursday, November 26, and open Friday, November 27 10 am – 2 pm

Bernalillo County offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

City of Rio Rancho offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Home for the Holidays

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery