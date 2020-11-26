Thanksgiving TV schedule, holiday closures, adjusted hours for services

(KRQE) – Here is what you need to know about city closures, services hours, and Thanksgiving day TV schedule.
TV Schedule
- 4:30a – 7a KRQE News 13
- 7:00a – 10a The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration: Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight share a tour of some of the most popular floats, balloons and key moments from previous Thanksgiving parade celebrations.
- 10:00a – 10:30a The NFL Today: A comprehensive preview of all of the games scheduled to be played in the National Football League, including expert analysis and exclusive interviews.
- 10:30a – 2p (est) NFL Football: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions from Ford Field
- 2:00p The Drew Barrymore Show
- 3:00p Dr. Phil
- 4:00p Legendary New Mexico: Legendary Medical
- 4:30p Legendary New Mexico: Legendary Destinations
- 5:00p CBS Evening News
- 5:30p KRQE News 13
- 6:00p Jeopardy!
- 6:30p Wheel of Fortune
- 7:00p & 8:00p Young Sheldon
- 7:30p & 8:30p B Positive
- 9:00p Star Trek: Discovery Context is for Kings; When Burnham finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, she realizes that things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca.
- 10:00p KRQE News 13
- 10:35p The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 11:35p The Late Late Show with James Corden
City Services
311 Community Contact Center
- Closed on Thursday, November 26.
- Open on Friday, November 27.
- Report issues anytime online.
ABQ RIDE & Sun Van
- No service on Thursday, November 26.
- Operating on a modified Saturday schedule on Friday, November 27.
Animal Shelters
Eastside and Westside shelters closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, except for the intake desk and reclaims which will be open both days. Credit cards will not be accepted for reclaims.
Child Development Centers
Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.
City Offices
Most City Offices are closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.
Community Centers
Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.
Family & Community Services
View the Thanksgiving week homeless meal schedule.
Health & Social Service Centers
Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.
Household Hazardous Waste
ACT at 6137 Edith NE will be closed beginning on Nov.r 26, 2020 and will reopen on November 30.
Libraries
All branches are closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.
Senior Centers
Closed due to COVID. There will be no meal service on Nov. 26 or 27. A frozen meal will be provided on November 25 for those who request one by noon on Monday by calling the center they want to visit.
Trash & Recycling
- Regular Thursday collection service will take place on Friday, November 27.
- Regular Friday collection service will happen on Saturday, November 28.
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Please note that the following COVID-19 testing sites will have operating hour changes this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday:
- Presbyterian: Closed Thursday, November 26
- UNMH: No change in operating hours
- Lovelace: Closed Friday, November 27
- NMDOH EXPO NM: Closed Thursday, November 26, and open Friday, November 27 10 am – 2 pm
Bernalillo County offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.
City of Rio Rancho offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
