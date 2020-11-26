Thanksgiving TV schedule, holiday closures, adjusted hours for services

(KRQE) – Here is what you need to know about city closures, services hours, and Thanksgiving day TV schedule.

City Services

311 Community Contact Center

Closed on Thursday, November 26.

Open on Friday, November 27.

Report issues anytime online.

ABQ RIDE & Sun Van

Animal Shelters

Eastside and Westside shelters closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, except for the intake desk and reclaims which will be open both days. Credit cards will not be accepted for reclaims.

Child Development Centers

Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

City Offices

Most City Offices are closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Community Centers

Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Family & Community Services

View the Thanksgiving week homeless meal schedule.

Health & Social Service Centers

Closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Household Hazardous Waste

ACT at 6137 Edith NE will be closed beginning on Nov.r 26, 2020 and will reopen on November 30.

Libraries

All branches are closed on Thursday, November 26 & Friday, November 27.

Senior Centers

Closed due to COVID. There will be no meal service on Nov. 26 or 27. A frozen meal will be provided on November 25 for those who request one by noon on Monday by calling the center they want to visit.

Trash & Recycling

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Please note that the following COVID-19 testing sites will have operating hour changes this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday:

Presbyterian: Closed Thursday, November 26

UNMH: No change in operating hours

Lovelace: Closed Friday, November 27

NMDOH EXPO NM: Closed Thursday, November 26, and open Friday, November 27 10 am – 2 pm

Bernalillo County offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

City of Rio Rancho offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

