Study: New Mexico ranks 48th in nation for least Christmas spirit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s the week of Christmas, so which states have the most holiday spirit? A study from CenturyLink shows New Mexico was ranked 48th out of 51 with the least Christmas Spirit.

Meanwhile, Utah, Idaho, and Wisconsin all landed at the top of the list. That’s based on factors like charitable giving and the number of searches for Christmas movies. At the bottom of the list, Hawaii, Florida, and Washington, D.C. are getting a lump of coal this year.

The study looked at the following criteria to determine which states have the most/least Christmas spirit:

Online Activity

  • Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
  • Online shopping (via Google Shopping Trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)
  • Christmas music streams (14.5%)
  • Tweets about Christmas (7%)

Area Culture 

  • Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)
  • Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

Top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

1Utah
2Idaho
3Wisconsin
4North Carolina
5South Carolina
6Tennessee
7Nebraska
8North Dakota
9West Virginia
10Arkansas

States with the least Christmas Spirit:

51District of Columbia
50Florida
49Hawaii
48New Mexico
47Colorado
46Nevada
45Delaware
44California
43Arizona
42Texas

