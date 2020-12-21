Study: New Mexico ranks 48th in nation for least Christmas spirit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s the week of Christmas, so which states have the most holiday spirit? A study from CenturyLink shows New Mexico was ranked 48th out of 51 with the least Christmas Spirit.

Meanwhile, Utah, Idaho, and Wisconsin all landed at the top of the list. That’s based on factors like charitable giving and the number of searches for Christmas movies. At the bottom of the list, Hawaii, Florida, and Washington, D.C. are getting a lump of coal this year.

The study looked at the following criteria to determine which states have the most/least Christmas spirit:

Online Activity

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Online shopping (via Google Shopping Trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)

Christmas music streams (14.5%)

Tweets about Christmas (7%)

Area Culture

Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)

Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

Top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

1 Utah 2 Idaho 3 Wisconsin 4 North Carolina 5 South Carolina 6 Tennessee 7 Nebraska 8 North Dakota 9 West Virginia 10 Arkansas

States with the least Christmas Spirit: