Statistics paint a portrait of the changing American family

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Thanksgiving has been celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November since 1942. It evokes the most treasured traditions: family gatherings bringing loved ones together from near and far, whether in person or online.

Thanksgiving has become an American symbol of families. In 1972 President Nixon proclaimed the week of Thanksgiving National Family Week, stating, “Our long-cherished American observances of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are fittingly complemented by this new idea of a National Family Week, which this year will coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday — a time when families traditionally reunite…”

The U.S. Census Bureau has a long history of collecting data on the changing American family. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, most residents have immigration in their family history. About 44 million people in the United States — about one in seven — were born in another country.

A look back at how families and living arrangements have changed or trended: