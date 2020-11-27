St. Felix Pantry, McDonald’s hands out Thanksgiving meals

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local food pantry and McDonald’s have found a way to keep a Thanksgiving tradition alive during the pandemic.

Normally, St. Felix Pantry and McDonald’s provided a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to those in need, but this year, they got creative. St. Felix Pantry has been handing out meal tickets for several days and Thursday, people were able to redeem those tickets for a McDonald’s meal at the restaurant on Southern Boulevard.

With staff and volunteers handing them out at the drive-thru, the owners of the restaurant say it’s important to still find ways to give back during this time. “We’re also a model that with a little creativity there’s still a lot that you can do for your neighbor. And that’s what we’re doing, is something for our neighbor when everyone is hurting and having a hard time,” said the owner of McDonald’s Clemy Garza. Donations were also collected for the pantry.

