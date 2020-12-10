Some trading traditional gingerbread houses for meat and cheese houses

(NEXSTAR/KTVI) -- People around the world searched "why" more than ever this year, according to Google's Year In Search. "The most human trait is to want to know why," Google said in its "Year in Search 2020" video. "And in a year that tested everyone around the world, 'why' was searched more than ever."

Google said the questions inspired joy and excitement, made us cry, and caused us to worry about the planet. Many searches for the year were prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, including, "Why is it called COVID-19?" and "Why is toilet paper sold out?"