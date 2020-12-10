Some trading traditional gingerbread houses for meat and cheese houses

Some people are getting into the holiday spirit in an unconventional way. Instead of traditional gingerbread houses, they’re building charcuterie chalets. People are ditching the gingerbread and gumdrops and instead, creating Proscuitto porches and almond walkways.
