Solid Waste Dept. gives tips for recycling holiday materials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a day of ripping open presents, what is one to do with all of that wrapping material? Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department has some reminders. “Wrapping paper does not go in the recycle bin because of all of the contaminants they use to make it look really pretty and nice. So that does not go in the recycle bin,” said Director of the Solid Waste Department, Matthew Whelan.

The same goes for gift bags with shiny or colorful coatings. What can go in the recycling is pure cardboard with no coatings, as well as plain, un-dyed paper. For product packaging, make sure to separate different materials like cardboard and plastic. “When you leave it like this and it goes to our processors, it usually gets taken out because they’re together,” Whelan added. “But if you separate them as they go through our processors, they get put into the right place and it would be recyclable.”

The city also reminds people not to overfill the bin. The lid should close all the way.