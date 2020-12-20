Santa makes early stop in Española

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa was able to stop by Española a little early this year for kids in need. A team of Española community members spent the last month collecting donations for over 200 kids in need for the holiday season.

Chef Fernando Ruiz, State Rep. Joseph Sanchez, Champion Boxer Monica Lovato, and community activist Ralph Martinez were among those who organized the effort. They say that the pandemic forced the community to shut down community events that would normally distribute presents, so they decided they would bring the gifts to the kids.