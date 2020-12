ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Claus is coming to town, but this year, visits will look a little different.

Cottonwood Mall says it will keep Old Saint Nick socially distanced and visitors are encouraged to schedule a visit. Santa Claus will be available between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. this Friday up until Christmas Eve. For those who wish to stay home, there will be virtual options available.